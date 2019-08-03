UPDATE:
According to Access Washington, air quality in the Wellpinit area has been moved to unhealthy.
Unhealthy air quality was reached at 5 p.m. this afternoon.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
One fire is contained as four continue to burn in the region bringing reports of smoky conditions.
According to Stevens County Emergency Management, the Russian Fish fire is 100 percent contained. It was located on United State Forest Service land near the Hook Nose Ridge Fire.
The Hook Nose Ridge Fire is burning near the Pend Oreille County boarder. It is approximately three to four miles south of the Canadian border. It was last reported to be three to four acres in size on the United State Forest Service land. There was no new growth overnight and are no homes threatened.
The Sulphur Fire burning in Franklin county and was last reported to be 1,000-acres on August 2. According to Fire District 2, level 2 evacuations are in place.
The largest of the fires burning is the William Flat Fire on the Colville Indian Reservation in southern Ferry County. It is burning 8,200-acres with zero percent containment. Steep slopes and limited roads are effecting the effort to fight the fire.
According to the National Weather Service Spokane, the Mica Creek Fire continues to burn 40-acres in northern Idaho which will bring smoke into the region on Sunday.
According to the Department of Ecology in Washington, air quality conditions in the Spokane area is good, but air quality in the Wellpinit area is unhealthy for sensitive people.