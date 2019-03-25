UPDATE: Spokane Police say missing 9-year-old boy has been FOUND

Watch again

UPDATE:

Spokane Police say 9-year-old Lucas Smith has been located and is home safe. Thank you to everyone who helped spread the word!

Previous Coverage:

Spokane Police are asking for your help locating a missing 9-year-old boy.

SPD released the following information Monday afternoon just before 1:30pm:

Spokane Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating missing 9 year old Lucas Smith. He was last seen after 9:00 AM in the area of 800 E Providence Ave., in north Spokane. He was wearing a grey/blue/yellow/red short sleeved Fortnite shirt (Pictured), blue jeans, and black Jordan shoes. Lucas has short dark blonde hair with green eyes.

Due to his age and the amount of time he has been missing, Spokane Police are requesting the public and media’s assistance in locating Lucas. Spokane Police are actively searching the area for Lucas.

Spokane Police are asking for everyone to be watchful and assist us in locating Lucas. It is imperative that he be located and returned home. If you see him please call crime check as soon as possible at (509) 456-2233.