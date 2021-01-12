High Wind Warning
Wind Advisory
UPDATE: 10:00pm Tuesday Night
 
The Wind Advisory previously in place for parts of Eastern Washington and the Idaho Palouse has been upgraded to a High Wind Warning. Gusts could now reach up to 60mph in the warned area, including Spokane/Cda. Gusts that strong could bring down trees and power lines and cause numerous power outages. The strongest winds are expected early Wednesday morning, primarily between 2AM-11AM. Updated graphic above.
 
 
 
**WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT**
 
Good afternoon everyone! We're getting a brief break in the weather right now, I would suggest using this time to prepare for an extremely WINDY night!
 
*Strap down or store items you don't want to blow away
 
*Pull out the flashlights, and make sure you have batteries!
 
*Charge up those cell phones!
 
Gusts of wind up to 55mph will be possible for much of Central and Eastern Washington including Spokane (Wind Advisory), with gusts up to 65mph possible for the Camas Prairie (High Wind Warning). This could lead to downed trees, branches, power lines and cause widespread power outages!
 
The strongest winds are expected to start picking up after 9PM, and peaking in the early morning hours of Wednesday. They won't really start to calm down until Wednesday afternoon.
 
 
 
We will also see another round of heavy rain as this cold front passes. A Flood Advisory is now in effect until Wednesday afternoon for the Greater Spokane/CdA area and down through the Palouse. Biggest concerns are for rising streams and rivers, like Paradise Creek in Moscow, and standing water over roadways. Remember never to drive through flood waters!

