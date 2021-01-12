Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Flood Advisory for... Rain and Snowmelt in... Benewah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Kootenai County in the panhandle of Idaho... Latah County in the panhandle of Idaho... Whitman County in eastern Washington... Spokane County in northeastern Washington... * Until 215 PM PST Wednesday. * At 220 PM PST, rain and snowmelt is occurring, and will cause minor flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include... Spokane, Spokane Valley, Coeur D'alene, Pullman, Post Falls, Moscow, Hayden, Cheney, Rathdrum, St. Maries, Dalton Gardens, Liberty Lake, Airway Heights, Medical Lake, Nine Mile Falls, Deer Park, Colfax, Spirit Lake, Millwood and Plummer. Moderate to heavy rain continuing overnight along with snowmelt will lead to rises on small rivers and creeks across parts of Eastern Washington and the Southern Idaho Panhandle. Rain and melting snow will also heighten the potential for rock slides in steep terrain. Minor flooding is possible in low lying areas and fields. Rain amounts of one to three inches are possible in the headwaters of these basins. Large mainstem rivers will see rises as well, although flooding is not expected. Water leves are expected to peak around midday Wednesday and gradually fall through the week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 4 PM PST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 60 mph expected in morning then decreasing to between 45 to 55 mph in the afternoon. * WHERE...Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Washington Palouse, Upper Columbia Basin and Spokane Area. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 4 PM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&