SPOKANE, Wash. - U.S. attorney William Hyslop is telling the public that cards and other documents bearing the Department of Justice (DOJ) seal and claiming that individuals are exempt from face mask requirements are fraudulent.
Inaccurate flyers and other posting have been circulating the internet and social media. These posts talk about the use of face masks and the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), many including the DOJ seal and the ADA's phone number. The DOJ did not issue the use and doesn't endorse the use.
The public should not rely on the information contained in these posts.
