WASHINGTON - As crews work to remove burned trees from the roadway due to the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is saying they plan on reopening U.S. Highway 2, Stevens Pass, on Sept. 26.
The Bolt Creek fire has burned an estimated 10,193 acres and is 90% contained.
UPDATE: Crews are working toward a US 2 reopening on Monday, 9/26. They continue to remove burned roadside trees that still pose a threat to public safety. Arborists with state parks removed 50-60 burned trees this AM & continue this work until immediate dangers are mitigated. pic.twitter.com/OnjBLOLAP1— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) September 21, 2022
