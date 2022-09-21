Bolt Creek Fire fallen trees
Washington State Department of Transportation

WASHINGTON - As crews work to remove burned trees from the roadway due to  the Bolt Creek Fire in Skykomish, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is saying they plan on reopening U.S. Highway 2, Stevens Pass, on Sept. 26.

The Bolt Creek fire has burned an estimated 10,193 acres and is 90% contained. 

For more information and updates on the Bolt Creek Fire, click here.

Tags