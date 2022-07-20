US195 southbound at east Bradshaw road closed due to crash Jul 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save US-195 southbound, three miles south of Bradshaw road, is blocked in both directions due to a crash.WSP in a press release said it's a non-injury crash involving a car and semi. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Bradshaw Road Highway Semi Crash Car Injury South Video Channels Help Me Hayley Q6 Cold Case Extreme Science with Radical Rick The 6:30 Q Vault KHQ on Strictly Streaming