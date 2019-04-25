While Chick-Fil-A may be closed on Sundays, that doesn't mean it's not willing to help a child in need.
A young Texas boy was scheduled for a brain tumor surgery the Monday after Easter.
When asked what he wanted for dinner the night before, Danny Agee said he wants his favorite: Chick-Fil-A .
While his mom told him he'd need to make a different choice because Chick-Fil-A is closed Sunday's, a nurse at the hospital had a different idea. She was able to get in touch with someone at the restaurant and make the impossible happen - a Chick-Fil-A delivery on Easter Sunday.
A store manager made a personal delivery to the hospital, bringing not only chicken nuggets, but also Doodle - Chick-Fil-A 's mascot cow.