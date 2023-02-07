A strong storm system will move into the Pacific Northwest delivering moderate to heavy snow for the mountains and widespread rain for the valleys Tuesday.
The Cascades will take the brunt of this system, with winter storm warnings and advisories in place through Wednesday for the east slopes of the Cascades, including Stevens and Snoqualmie pass where we could see 8-18" of new snow above 3000ft. North Idaho is not out of the snow, with Lookout pass seeing the potential of 6-10" of new snow by Wednesday morning. In addition to rain and mountain snow, winds will pick up with gust expected 20-40 mph, with stronger gust expected for the mountains.
A cold front arrives overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, dropping overnight lows into the 20's.
Wednesday, skies clear but winds remain breezy with daytime highs popping back into the low 40's.
Unsettled weather will continue on and off Friday through Monday with highs that will continue to hold in the 40's and overnight lows in the 20's.