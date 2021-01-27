SPOKANE, Wash. - CHAS Health is no longer requiring an appointment to be vaccinated at the Spokane Arena mass vaccination clinic, according to a Spokane Regional Health District press conference.
According to Chief Administrative Officer Kelley Charvet with CHAS Health, approximately 1,500 appointments were booked through the website. This means all vaccine appointments through Friday are booked.
There have been questions about having to register on the CHAS Health website. According to Charvet, you do have to create a username and password, but that's mainly to verify that your appointment was booked.
Charvet addressed peoples' frustration with the way Wednesday morning played out.
"We're asking individuals to be patient," Charvet said. "The vaccines will come."