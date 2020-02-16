The Spokane Police Department is reporting an uptick in vehicle theft compared to this time last year.
The department's year-to-date report states as of February 8, vehicle theft in the city is up by about 25% compared to February 2019. The report shows there have been more than 170 cases of vehicle theft since January 1, 2020. That data only includes crimes that have a police report on file.
SPD officer Ron Van Tassel said it is difficult to pin that spike on one particular reason, but there is a habit that could be contributing to the increase.
"This time of the year, the one thing that you see out there is early morning, it's still cold out and people warm their cars up," Van Tassel said. "They go back inside the house and they come outside and their car is missing. That's obviously an issue you see at this time of the year, as opposed to June or July or the summer months."
He said anti-theft devices like steering wheel locks also usually discourage vehicle thieves from trying to enter a car.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.