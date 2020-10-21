"Very small amounts can kill you," United States Attorney William Hyslop said while discussing fentanyl and a new outreach initiative to combat the potent drug's rising popularity.
A lethal dose of fentanyl is estimated to be about two milligrams, according to Hyslop and DEA Special Agent Keith Weis. Hyslop went even further to say that a packet of sugar you might find on the table at your local diner is about a gram, which is about enough for 500 lethal doses of fentanyl.
"It's here in Spokane and sadly, we are now seeing its effect in our student population and our young adult population," Hyslop said.
Last year, according to the DEA, 71,000 people in the United States died as a result of drug overdoses.
"51 percent of the deaths can be attributed to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids," Weis said.
Counterfeit pills are being manufactured in mass quantities by drug cartels in Mexico and then trafficked throughout the country, with Spokane, Yakima and Tri-Cities serving as major distribution hubs. The manufacturing involves zero quality control and often chemicals purchased from overseas.
In the last year, seizures of illegal drugs are up 187 percent, according to the DEA, resulting in tens of thousands of pills being taken off the street, however, that's just a small drop in a large bucket as many more pills are out there, often disguised as oxycontin or even baby aspirin, which means kids might not even know what they're taking.
That's a choice that can unfortunately have deadly consequences.
"Some are ingesting and passing away almost instantly after just one pill," U.S. Attorney Hyslop said.
The Opioid Fentanyl Outreach initiative is a coordinated effort by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies in cooperation with community leaders, prevention specialists and school superintendents to brings awareness to the growing fentanyl problem in eastern Washington.
The campaign aims to educate and start conversations through ads, town hall meetings, community forums and parental discussions, all of which will be announced at a later date.
The point is to get the conversation started.
"This is something that is here, it's growing and it's going to continue to grow and it's important to have those conversations with our kids and our loved ones right now," Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said at Wednesday's press conference.
The fentanyl problem doesn't only pose a risk to those who take the pills, but also the officers and deputies coming into contact with it as fentanyl can be lethal when it is airborne or even when touched and absorbed through the skin, according to the DEA.
In the past month or so, three Spokane Police officers have been sent to the ER after being exposed to fentanyl, with at least one requiring NARCAN.
Earlier this month, a 12 week awareness campaign was launched in eastern Washington aimed at spreading information about fentanyl. Information on the "You Can Save Lives" campaign can be found here.
This Saturday, October 24, as part of the DEA's Red Ribbon Week, the United State Attorney's Office is sponsoring a socially distanced drug take back site from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the drive-thru parking lot of the Boy Scouts of American, Inland Northwest Council located at 411 Boy Scout Way in Spokane. If you have medications that are not wanted, expired or just unused, you can drop them off at that event.
