SPOKANE, Wash. - With today being Veterans Day and with COVID-19 cases still on the rise, there are some events in Spokane you can go to, but social distancing will be a must at these events.
The Spokane Daughters of the American Revolution are hosting a ringing of bells at 11 a.m. their ceremony begins at 10:45 a.m. at the WWI memorial at the corner of Argonne road and Empire Avenue in Millwood.
Attendees are asked to wear masks and respect social distancing.
Meals on Wheels Spokane is hosting its 10th annual “Race to Feed our Veterans 5k.”
This to pay tribute to our veteran’s, the $25 registration fee will provide five meals for Spokane seniors and veterans.
Due to COVID-19, the event is being held virtually to keep everyone healthy and socially distanced.
The race path will take place at Riverside Memorial Park and will be marked for a whole week so you can run at your convenience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.