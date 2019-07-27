VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - The city of Virginia Beach agreed to a $500,000 contract to clean a city building after a workplace mass shooting in May left 13 people dead, including the gunman.
The Virginian-Pilot reports that the city agreed to a no-bid contract to a worldwide property restoration company called Belfor to clean the building after the collection of evidence.
The company declined to comment on the contract or work, which has been completed. A spokeswoman told the newspaper the matter is too sensitive to discuss.
Eleven city employees and a building contractor died in the May 31 shooting.
Julie Hill, a city spokeswoman, says Belfor got the contract because the company already has one with the state for fire and water damage cleanup.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)