Abigail Moore

Students Name: Abigail Moore

School: Lewis & Clark High School

Accomplishments: Chase Youth Awards Judges Choice Winner 2019-2020,

Future Plans: To become a animator, comic illustrator, voice over actress, and CEO of my own company.

Extracurriculars: Chase Youth Commission, Student Fair and Expo Advisory Board.

Favorite Quote: The problem is not the problem, the problem is your attitude about the problem.

Favorite Memory: Being able to conduct the Pep Band and leading the cheers during football games with the band.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let the school system define what you can or cannot do. If you feel that you're not getting anywhere, remember that you can always talk to a superior, and if that doesn't work talk to their superior.

Parents Names: Julie Moore

