Students Name: Abigail Moore
School: Lewis & Clark High School
Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2QIOQ6QPCCZHT?ref_=wl_share&fbclid=IwAR2mvvBJEKWPjvm2HtoeT7d_wB136f2Cw6bRqOvhB5pG99uPoNlx80JWnKw
Accomplishments: Chase Youth Awards Judges Choice Winner 2019-2020,
Future Plans: To become a animator, comic illustrator, voice over actress, and CEO of my own company.
Extracurriculars: Chase Youth Commission, Student Fair and Expo Advisory Board.
Favorite Quote: The problem is not the problem, the problem is your attitude about the problem.
Favorite Memory: Being able to conduct the Pep Band and leading the cheers during football games with the band.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't let the school system define what you can or cannot do. If you feel that you're not getting anywhere, remember that you can always talk to a superior, and if that doesn't work talk to their superior.
Parents Names: Julie Moore
