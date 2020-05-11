Ainsley Anderson

Students Name: Ainsley Anderson

School: Mead High School

Accomplishments: Ainsley was a 3 year Varsity Cheerleader, receiving UCA All-American two years in a row. She danced for 15 years, 9 as a competitive dancer with Dance Arts Academy.

Future Plans: Ainsley plans on attending Eastern Washington University in the fall, studying Criminal Justice.

Extracurriculars: Cheer, dance, choir, school plays, shopping

Favorite Quote: Though she be but little, she is fierce!

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from my high school career was definitely winning The Battle of Bell against Mt. Spokane my senior year. Cheering for Mead and winning the Bell was amazing!

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take things for granted- enjoy the little things everyday.

Parents Names: Rachelle Anderson

