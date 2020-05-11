Students Name: Ainsley Anderson
School: Mead High School
Accomplishments: Ainsley was a 3 year Varsity Cheerleader, receiving UCA All-American two years in a row. She danced for 15 years, 9 as a competitive dancer with Dance Arts Academy.
Future Plans: Ainsley plans on attending Eastern Washington University in the fall, studying Criminal Justice.
Extracurriculars: Cheer, dance, choir, school plays, shopping
Favorite Quote: Though she be but little, she is fierce!
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory from my high school career was definitely winning The Battle of Bell against Mt. Spokane my senior year. Cheering for Mead and winning the Bell was amazing!
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t take things for granted- enjoy the little things everyday.
Parents Names: Rachelle Anderson
