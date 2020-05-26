Anthony Bates May 26, 2020 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students Name: Anthony BatesSchool: John R Roger's High SchoolExtracurriculars: FootballAdvice To Future Generations: Never give upParents Names: Theresa Serna Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Anthony Bates School Generation Name Theresa Serna Advice Parents Future Celebrate the Seniors of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile Local Weather Currently in Spokane 70°F Mostly Cloudy 70°F / 56°F 2 PM 72°F 3 PM 72°F 4 PM 73°F 5 PM 72°F 6 PM 72°F Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles"Unfortunately the party is over:" Spokane Valley bar closed again days after defying stay-home order31 positive COVID-19 cases reported at Spokane macaroni plant; SRHD says outbreak is containedSpokane Regional Health District says spike in new virus cases is result of contained outbreakSpokane County has 10 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, bringing 5-day total to 78"Spokane is open for business:" Spokane County gets approval to move into Phase 2Spokane County sees first double-digit increase in daily COVID-19 cases since April 24Video shows Costco customer arguing with employee over mask policy"I took a skillet and beat a man's head until his soul left his body": Court docs shed light on downtown Spokane murderNorthTown, Spokane Valley malls set to reopen on TuesdayHere is a list of restaurants that are open for business Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Latest Submissions Caleb Miller Timberlake High Savannah Weston Moses Lake High Anthony Bates John R Roger's High © Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe
