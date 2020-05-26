Anthony Bates

Students Name: Anthony Bates

School: John R Roger's High School

Extracurriculars: Football

Advice To Future Generations: Never give up

Parents Names: Theresa Serna

Tags

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!