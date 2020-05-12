Autymn Wilde

Students Name: Autymn Wilde

School: Central Valley High School

Accomplishments: 2 Years as Student Board Member on Washington State Board of Education, 4 years on Association of Washington Student Leader (AWSL) Student Voice Advisory Council, Winner of the CHASE award for Teen Social Advocacy 2019, and Dussault Scholar to Gonzaga University.

Future Plans: Attending Gonzaga University to study Education, Social Justice, and vocal performance.

Extracurriculars: Choir, Tennis, Leadership, Mental Health Advocacy.

Favorite Quote: “The trick was to know that her true nature lived, as perfect as an unwritten number, everywhere at once across space and time”-Richard Bach

Favorite Memory: Mission Peak Leadership Camps aggressive sundae making competition (which for the third and last time I attended, my council WON!)

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t just live to live. Live to find, follow, and inspire love.

Parents Names: Shawna Wilde

