Students Name: Autymn Wilde
School: Central Valley High School
Accomplishments: 2 Years as Student Board Member on Washington State Board of Education, 4 years on Association of Washington Student Leader (AWSL) Student Voice Advisory Council, Winner of the CHASE award for Teen Social Advocacy 2019, and Dussault Scholar to Gonzaga University.
Future Plans: Attending Gonzaga University to study Education, Social Justice, and vocal performance.
Extracurriculars: Choir, Tennis, Leadership, Mental Health Advocacy.
Favorite Quote: “The trick was to know that her true nature lived, as perfect as an unwritten number, everywhere at once across space and time”-Richard Bach
Favorite Memory: Mission Peak Leadership Camps aggressive sundae making competition (which for the third and last time I attended, my council WON!)
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t just live to live. Live to find, follow, and inspire love.
Parents Names: Shawna Wilde
