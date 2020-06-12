Students Name: Bayleigh Duranti
School: Medical Lake High School
Accomplishments: 3 year letter-man for swimming. Honor Roll. 4 year member of FFA
Future Plans: Spokane Falls CC
Extracurriculars: Swimming FFA
Favorite Quote: She believed she could so she did
Favorite Memory: Raising my first project animal, Argyle. I learned so much about animal care, lambs, and fell in love with raising project animals.
Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and never give up!
Parents Names: Lara and Tony Duranti
