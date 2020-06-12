Bayleigh Duranti
Lindsey Kay Smith

Students Name: Bayleigh Duranti

School: Medical Lake High School

Accomplishments: 3 year letter-man for swimming. Honor Roll. 4 year member of FFA

Future Plans: Spokane Falls CC

Extracurriculars: Swimming FFA

Favorite Quote: She believed she could so she did

Favorite Memory: Raising my first project animal, Argyle. I learned so much about animal care, lambs, and fell in love with raising project animals.

Advice To Future Generations: Work hard and never give up!

Parents Names: Lara and Tony Duranti

