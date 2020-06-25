Students Name: Brianna Fernandez
School: Shadle
Future Plans: I plan on being an esthetician within 2-3 years. Would love to move out of Washington to a coastal city to start my business.
Extracurriculars: Honors English, College Plan, TA
Favorite Quote: Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory
Favorite Memory: Homecoming Senior Year
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t let your fear of looking stupid hold you back
Parents Names: Richard Fernandez
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.