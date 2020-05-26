Students Name: Caleb Miller
School: Timberlake Tigers
Accomplishments: Caleb started playing sports since he has been able to walk, and his strong determination to be good at what he does has made him excel in everything he does, including football, softball and wrestling. His last year in football, they went undefeated. He was #1 in his district for wrestling, has gone to state all 4 years in high school and this year, was team captain, and he is state champion in his weight class! He has received many awards throughout his school years, student of the month many times, High grade averages and a mentor to many students.
Future Plans: Caleb wants to continue his education and become a project engineer, which features his many outstanding qualities.
Extracurriculars: My grandson Caleb is an all around intelligent, responsible and funny young man. He loves being outdoors, fishing, hunting, and playing frisbee golf. Their really isn’t anything he can’t do. He loves his family and has many friends. If there was an award for a “Super” grandson, it would be Caleb!
Advice To Future Generations: Be the light. Be a leader, be kind and everyday that you are alive, thank God.
Parents Names: Jason and Teri Miller
