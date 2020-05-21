Calvin Lindsay III

Students Name: Calvin Lindsay III

School: Ferris HS

Accomplishments: Graduating is Calvin's biggest accomplishment. School isn't his favorite and it wasn't always easy but Calvin promised us he would graduate and he never gave up. Way to finish strong Cal! We are so proud of you. To God be the glory!

Future Plans: Starting his own business

Extracurriculars: Lacrosse

Advice To Future Generations: Keep God first.

Parents Names: Calvin and Ariel

