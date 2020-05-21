Students Name: Calvin Lindsay III
School: Ferris HS
Accomplishments: Graduating is Calvin's biggest accomplishment. School isn't his favorite and it wasn't always easy but Calvin promised us he would graduate and he never gave up. Way to finish strong Cal! We are so proud of you. To God be the glory!
Future Plans: Starting his own business
Extracurriculars: Lacrosse
Advice To Future Generations: Keep God first.
Parents Names: Calvin and Ariel
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.