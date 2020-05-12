Students Name: Catelin Kashork
School: Lewis and Clark High School/Spokane Falls Community College
Accomplishments: Catelin made the honor roll every quarter for both two years of her running start career. She will also receive her AA degree, as well as multiple scholarships to eastern.
Future Plans: Catelin will transfer to Eastern Washington University in the fall as part of the class of 22’. She will major in computer science with a minor in information security. Her career goals are broad, ranging anywhere from working for google to working with the local police department.
Favorite Quote: “Always be kinder than you feel.” - Unknown
Advice To Future Generations: Be kind to others, show love always, and remember that your goals are always achievable, if you work hard.
Parents Names: Catherine and James Kashork
