Christian Weygint

Students Name: Christian Weygint

School: University High School

Accomplishments: Being an amazing son and an outstanding person.

Future Plans: Videography, Editing , Directing

Extracurriculars: Jazz Choir, play guitar, Viable Vision

Favorite Quote: Carpe diem

Favorite Memory: Learning to snowboard with my Uncle Chris

Advice To Future Generations: Be prepared for a pandemic and toilet paper is not all you need..

Parents Names: Ken and Jaime Weygint

Tags

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!