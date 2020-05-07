Students Name: Christian Weygint
School: University High School
Accomplishments: Being an amazing son and an outstanding person.
Future Plans: Videography, Editing , Directing
Extracurriculars: Jazz Choir, play guitar, Viable Vision
Favorite Quote: Carpe diem
Favorite Memory: Learning to snowboard with my Uncle Chris
Advice To Future Generations: Be prepared for a pandemic and toilet paper is not all you need..
Parents Names: Ken and Jaime Weygint
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.