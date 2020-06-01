Students Name: CJ Simmons
School: TEC at Bryant
Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/2VUO9IGXSQ09F?ref_=wl_share
Accomplishments: Graduated!! Attended Tessera at Libby, had a perfect MSP score, and has some college experience under his belt. Learned binary before he was 10 years old and memorized the first 45 digits of pi (in 4th grade!). He has also learned (or is in the process of learning) several programming languages.
Future Plans: Acquire multiple certifications in the IT field while working over the next year. Then, finish AA Degree with plans to earn a Bachelor's in Computer Science.
Extracurriculars: Programming, hacky sack, juggling, Rubik's cubes, Debate, Robotics, competitive math, trombone and marimbas
Favorite Quote: He is no fool who gives what he cannot keep to gain what he cannot lose. -Jim Elliot
Favorite Memory: He remembers fondly his fourth grade teacher, Adam Oakley, hopping up on tables and chairs because he was awesome.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't be too easy on yourself. Always work to impress your future self.
Parents Names: Chris and Monnica Simmons
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.