Daniel Goodwin

Students Name: Daniel Goodwin

School: North Central High School

Accomplishments: First in family go graduate high school and first in family to go to college

Future Plans: Eastern Washington University this fall

Extracurriculars: College success foundation. Tennis. Gonzaga concession stand volunteer

Favorite Quote: “Just keep swimming” -Dory

Favorite Memory: North Central groovy shoes 5peat!

Advice To Future Generations: Make all the teachers your BFFs. They know a thing or two about a thing or two.

Parents Names: Stephanie and Chris Mckinney

