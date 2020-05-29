Students Name: Daniel Goodwin
School: North Central High School
Accomplishments: First in family go graduate high school and first in family to go to college
Future Plans: Eastern Washington University this fall
Extracurriculars: College success foundation. Tennis. Gonzaga concession stand volunteer
Favorite Quote: “Just keep swimming” -Dory
Favorite Memory: North Central groovy shoes 5peat!
Advice To Future Generations: Make all the teachers your BFFs. They know a thing or two about a thing or two.
Parents Names: Stephanie and Chris Mckinney
