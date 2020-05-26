Students Name: Dominic Diaz
School: Shadle Park High School
Accomplishments: Graduated high-school while working at the same time to save money to move out on his own
Future Plans: Bio medical technician living somewhere nice to make you think he lives like a movie star
Extracurriculars: Sports, drama plays, various clubs
Favorite Quote: "The path of the righteous man is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of the evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper, and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to poison and destroy my brothers. And you will know my name is the Lord when I lay my vengeance upon thee!"
Favorite Memory: Summer of 2018 down at the beach house in Portland
Advice To Future Generations: Don't let anyone get in the way of achieving your goals!
Parents Names: Daniel Diaz & Jessica Diaz
