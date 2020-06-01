Students Name: Haili Threadgill
School: Medical Lake High School
Accomplishments: First female to wrestle at Medical Lake
4yr varsity wrestling 3yr varsity soccer 2yr varsity track 4yr varsity choir
Drama club actor and director
Asb officer
National Honors Society member
Future Plans: Attending Eastern Washington University in the fall for Masters in Secondary Education
Extracurriculars: Wrestling
Soccer
Track
Choir
Drama
Asb
National Honors Society
Favorite Quote: Don't ever be afraid to fail, it only stands for First Attempt In Learning
Favorite Memory: When I won my first wrestling match... It proved to everyone that I can be something and do something bigger than me. I'll never forget how happy most of the team was for me
Advice To Future Generations: Don't ever forget where you come from because it makes you who you are for your future
Parents Names: Carlie Holtzclaw & Dean Holtzclaw
