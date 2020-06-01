Students Name: Haili Threadgill

School: Medical Lake High School

Accomplishments: First female to wrestle at Medical Lake

4yr varsity wrestling 3yr varsity soccer 2yr varsity track 4yr varsity choir

Drama club actor and director

Asb officer

National Honors Society member

Future Plans: Attending Eastern Washington University in the fall for Masters in Secondary Education

Extracurriculars: Wrestling

Soccer

Track

Choir

Drama

Asb

National Honors Society

Favorite Quote: Don't ever be afraid to fail, it only stands for First Attempt In Learning

Favorite Memory: When I won my first wrestling match... It proved to everyone that I can be something and do something bigger than me. I'll never forget how happy most of the team was for me

Advice To Future Generations: Don't ever forget where you come from because it makes you who you are for your future

Parents Names: Carlie Holtzclaw & Dean Holtzclaw

Tags

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!