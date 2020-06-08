Hannah Tufte

Students Name: Hannah Tufte

School: Central Washington University

Accomplishments: Magna Cum Laud BA in Psychology

Future Plans: 911 Dispatch

Extracurriculars: Love Your Melon-Secretary and PR Manager

CWU choir

Favorite Quote: "If people are doubting how far you can go, go so far that you can't hear them anymore." - Michele Ruiz

Favorite Memory: Adding to the national bone marrow database with my club in partnership with DKMS!

Advice To Future Generations: Don't let roadblocks stop you from achieving your goals.

Parents Names: Debbie Tufte

