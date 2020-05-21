Students Name: Harley Duce
School: Kellogg High School
Accomplishments: Drama competition state qualifier in 2017 and 2018
Lettered for 4 years as the KHS mascot
Received the 2020 student booster of the year award
Associated Student Body Vice President
Future Plans: I will start college at North Idaho College and eventually transfer to the University of Idaho to get a degree in secondary education.
Extracurriculars: Drama, Choir, Mascot and Softball
Favorite Quote: It is not how much you do, but how much love you put into the doing.
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is getting to be a part of the pep band as the mascot. I got to play a cowbell solo at halftime of a basketball game and help direct the band.
Advice To Future Generations: Get involved as much as possible. High school is more fun when you participate instead of watching from the sidelines.
Parents Names: Mark Duce and Rhonda Duce
