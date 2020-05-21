Harley Duce

Students Name: Harley Duce

School: Kellogg High School

Accomplishments: Drama competition state qualifier in 2017 and 2018

Lettered for 4 years as the KHS mascot

Received the 2020 student booster of the year award

Associated Student Body Vice President

Future Plans: I will start college at North Idaho College and eventually transfer to the University of Idaho to get a degree in secondary education.

Extracurriculars: Drama, Choir, Mascot and Softball

Favorite Quote: It is not how much you do, but how much love you put into the doing.

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is getting to be a part of the pep band as the mascot. I got to play a cowbell solo at halftime of a basketball game and help direct the band.

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved as much as possible. High school is more fun when you participate instead of watching from the sidelines.

Parents Names: Mark Duce and Rhonda Duce

