Students Name: Hunter Allan Stocking-Barkley
School: Lakeland High School
Accomplishments: Qualified for state in cheer
Future Plans: In the future I plan to hopefully have with my own fabrication shop.
Extracurriculars: Cheer and Welding
Favorite Quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory has to be first moving up to Idaho. It was a chapter in my life that not only changed me but put so many people in my life that I am able to call my friends, and they are able to call me theirs.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice for future generations would have to be if you're rolling with the punches life throws at you throw some back, Show life what you're made of.
Parents Names: Melissa & Dan
