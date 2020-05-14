Hunter Allan Stocking-Barkley

Students Name: Hunter Allan Stocking-Barkley

School: Lakeland High School

Accomplishments: Qualified for state in cheer

Future Plans: In the future I plan to hopefully have with my own fabrication shop.

Extracurriculars: Cheer and Welding

Favorite Quote: “Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory has to be first moving up to Idaho. It was a chapter in my life that not only changed me but put so many people in my life that I am able to call my friends, and they are able to call me theirs.

Advice To Future Generations: My advice for future generations would have to be if you're rolling with the punches life throws at you throw some back, Show life what you're made of.

Parents Names: Melissa & Dan

