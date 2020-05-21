Jordan Grubbs
Stacey Strange

Students Name: Jordan Grubbs

School: Kellogg High School

Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.myregistry.com/wishlist/jordan-grubbs-osburn-id/2401568

Accomplishments: My senior year, I went to state in drama competition. I also qualified for state in solo and ensemble competition but was unable to attend due to COVID-19. I spent much of my school years and summers participating in a local theater.

Future Plans: I plan to attend LCSC in the fall to pursue a career as a wildland firefighter with the Hot Shots.

Extracurriculars: Drama, Choir, Fabrication.

Favorite Quote: Hard work beats talent if talent doesn’t work hard. ~Tim Notke

Favorite Memory: A few friends and I decided to get up early before the last day of school and we had breakfast and went mudding in the field by just outside of town.

Advice To Future Generations: You're either working hard, or hardly working. Keep on your work and you'll do great. Procrastinating is like smoking your first cigarette. You feel pretty relaxed but until you know it, you can't quit.

Parents Names: Jillian Corwin

