Students Name: JW Barker
School: West Valley HS
Accomplishments: JW has always been a smart, kind, funny and likeable guy. He gets good grades without having to try too hard (except for senior year math!) and has surprised us with his quiet accomplishments. He has a great group of friends and is loved by everyone in his family. We are proud of our baby John Wayne and the cool young man he has grown to be.
Future Plans: Attending EWU this fall and planning to major in Business Administration and Accounting
Extracurriculars: JW has played football since 5th grade, received 2nd Team All League Defense this year and was fortunate enough to wear the same jersey number that his grandfather (Class of 1965) wore at West Valley HS -Go #85!!!
Parents Names: Anna Barker
