Kaelynn Burns

Students Name: Kaelynn Burns

School: Northwest Christian

Accomplishments: Kaelynn is graduating from NWC with a 3.9 GPA and a 4 year varsity letter in track.

Future Plans: Kaelynn is headed to Grand Canyon University and plans to study Elementary Education

Favorite Quote: Make good choices!

Favorite Memory: Seeing her fall down a flight of stairs at school that got recorded on the school's video camera. (She was not injured).

Parents Names: Troy and Kelly Burns

Tags

Celebrate the Seniors of 2020

Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well!