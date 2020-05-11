Students Name: Kaelynn Burns
School: Northwest Christian
Accomplishments: Kaelynn is graduating from NWC with a 3.9 GPA and a 4 year varsity letter in track.
Future Plans: Kaelynn is headed to Grand Canyon University and plans to study Elementary Education
Favorite Quote: Make good choices!
Favorite Memory: Seeing her fall down a flight of stairs at school that got recorded on the school's video camera. (She was not injured).
Parents Names: Troy and Kelly Burns
