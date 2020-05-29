Students Name: Kassie Stewart
School: Ephrata High School
Accomplishments: Kassie has participated in cross country and FFA.
Future Plans: Kassie was accepted by the US Marine corp. She is the first female in our family to join a military branch. She is proud to be serving our country.
Extracurriculars: Kassie enjoys riding horses with her family and playing D & D with her friends.
Favorite Quote: Press forward and fear nothing
Favorite Memory: I took a photo of Kassie after a cross country race. She was sweaty and gasping for air. She was not happy about the photo and bagged me to delete the photo. That photo is one of my favorites. Because it shows the determination on her face. She never gives up when things are hard. She pushes forward and sometimes is fear less. These are all the building blocks that she needs to become a Marine. Cross country is more about wining the race, its about team work and self accomplishment. She didn't win the race that day. but she beat her personal best. Improving on her self.
Advice To Future Generations: Never give up. Always look for ways to improve on your self.
Parents Names: Scott and Melissa Stewart
