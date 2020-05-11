Students Name: Kaytie Miller
School: Oroville High School
Accomplishments: Honor Roll all 4 years, Senior Class President, 4-year letterman.
Future Plans: To attend Washington State University in the fall to study pre-nursing.
Extracurriculars: 3 sport athlete all 4 years, varsity soccer 2 years then after brother graduated varsity football 2 years, 4 years varsity basketball, three years track and had just started softball this spring. Participated in Be the Change Club, Culture Club, GEAR UP, Upward Bound and was a class officer all 4 years.
Favorite Memory: When I was crowned homecoming queen in my football uniform during halftime.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t waist a minute of your high school years!
Parents Names: Dawn and Jeff Miller
