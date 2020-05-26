Students Name: Kiara Whalen
School: North Idaho Home Educators Association
Accomplishments:
- Graduating with full honors
- Have qualified for Nationals in Equine events the last 4 years
- Was the Northern District 4-H Representative from 2019-2020
Future Plans: I want to pursue horse training and eventually set up my own Equine Ministry where kids who may be struggling at home or at school can come and learn to work with the horses, in a Christian environment; as well as I want to further compete in rodeo.
Extracurriculars: I've had the pleasure of being involved in 4-H for the last 6 years; I've had 7 years of dance; and I've done modeling for 3 years now.
Favorite Quote: Don't be afraid to go after what you want to do and who you want to be, but don't be afraid to be willing to pay the price - Lane Frost
Favorite Memory: Probably when I was on a "school field trip" and ended up actually getting my very first horse; definitely was the start of something great.
Advice To Future Generations: Always be true to yourself; don't ever feel ashamed for being who you are and going after what you want just because it might be different than other people. No one is the same, and that's the beautiful part about the world we live in. Also, always do the best you can at any task, even if it's not something you love to do; it builds good character, trust me :)
Grandparents: Jerry and Donna Whalen
