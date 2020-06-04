Students Name: Kyla Hansen
School: Oakesdale High School
Accomplishments: Kyla has achieved so much during high school. She is Palouse County Fair Princess. She is FFA secretary. ASB Vice President. Is in Honor Society and Art Honors.
Future Plans: Kyla Plans on attending Gonzaga University
Extracurriculars: Kyla has been involved in sports all her life. She played varsity basketball where her team played for state chsmpionship this past March. She played Varsity softball since being a freshman and was captain of her team this year. She plays club softball for Stealth and participated in Drama Club!
Favorite Memory: I was a TA for first grade and this past February they through me a surprise party for my 18 th Birthday!
Advice To Future Generations: Enjoy the time you are in school with your friends and hope you don’t end up like me and not go to school the last two and a half months of your senior year!
Parents Names: Ronda Hansen
