Lars McDonald May 14, 2020 55 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students Name: Lars McDonaldSchool: Potlatch HighFuture Plans: A career with the USDA Forest Service in Fire FightingParents Names: Rob & Jennifer McDonald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lars Mcdonald School Career Forest Service Jennifer Mcdonald Name Plan Student Celebrate the Seniors of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile Local Weather Currently in Spokane 58°F Mostly Cloudy 58°F / 46°F 10 AM 58°F 11 AM 58°F 12 PM 58°F 1 PM 59°F 2 PM 58°F Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesPeople in King County directed to wear masks in any public space starting May 18Washington Phase Two includes opening of salons and restaurants at less than 50 percentSSI recipients should expect stimulus payments WednesdayKrispy Kreme offering 2020 seniors free grad-themed donuts on May 19COVID crisis claims another Spokane restaurant"Lowlife scumbag whistle-blower snitches” people threatened for reporting stay-home violatorsUPDATE: Missing Colville toddler found safe, AMBER Alert CanceledOne man killed, one hospitalized after three-car crash at Argonne Rd. & Bigelow GulchNo new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations or deaths reported in Spokane County for two straight daysSpokane Arena to be new homeless shelter as Downtown Library and Cannon Street set to close Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Latest Submissions Nick Arnold North Central High Hunter Allan Stocking-Barkley Lakeland High Matthew Allen West Valley High © Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.