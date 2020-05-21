Students Name: Lexie Redell
School: Medical Lake High School
Accomplishments: Full academic scholarship to Whitworth University. Varsity basketball all league 4 years. All state two years. 4h and FFA livestock showing for 8 years. 3.9 gpa. National Honor Society since 7th grade.
Future Plans: Attending Whitworth University for nursing
Extracurriculars: Varsity basketball, volleyball, ffa, 4h
Parents Names: Brenda and Chris Redell
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.