Louis Powell

Students Name: Louis Powell

School: Timberlake High School

Accomplishments: 4 year High Honor/Honor roll student.

Baseball: All-league Team and broke Timberlake high school single season record Doubles as a Junior. Team Captain as a Junior and Senior. Received Varsity Letter since Freshman.

Football: 1st Team 3A All-League RB and DB as a Senior. 2nd Team All State Team as a Senior. 1st Team All-League RB and 2nd Team DB as a Junior. 2nd Team All-League DB as a Sophomore. Team Captain as a Junior and Senior. Received Varsity Letter since Sophomore.

Wrestling- 120Lbs District Champion as a Freshman. 145Lbs District 2nd place as a Junior. Received Varsity Letter since Freshman.

Future Plans: He will be attending Blue Mountain Community College in Pendleton, OR in the fall to play baseball and majoring in Biology.

Favorite Memory: He made 58 yard touchdown run his senior year at state play off. That was his team's last home game and last touchdown.

Advice To Future Generations: Always be positive and work hard!!

Parents Names: Reiko Powell

