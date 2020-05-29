Students Name: Marissa Powers
School: Liberty High School
Accomplishments: I am a thirteen-year senior at Liberty & I am currently the ASB Secretary. I am a three-year National Honor Society member & a member of the National Society of High School Scholars. I am also a 2020 Spokane Scholar for Fine Arts.
Future Plans: Attend EWU in the Honors Program & study psychology. Then, I will attend grad school to receive my masters, in hoping one day I will be a CBT Therapist.
Extracurriculars: 10-year competitive gymnast, 4-year varsity track & field sprinter & jumper, 2-year varsity volleyball player, performed in Liberty's concert choir for five years, 4-year FBLA member, 2-year FFA member.
Favorite Quote: Treat others the way you want to be teated.
Favorite Memory: Traveling to Spain & Portugal for fifteen days last summer for Spanish Club. Along with, my Spanish teacher & a few of my classmates.
Advice To Future Generations: Never take anything for granted. Do what you love to do & make the most of your life.
Parents Names: Lonny Powers
