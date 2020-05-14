Students Name: Matthew Allen
School: West Valley High School
Accomplishments: Starting quarterback for all four years, and starting Midi position for lacrosse for WVHS. Honor roll for all four years.
Future Plans: Was accepted to Eastern Washington University where he wants to be a physical therapist.
Extracurriculars: With spring sports not being played Matthew has been working full-time doing maintenance and his online schooling
Favorite Memory: I'm going to miss hearing his name over the loud speaker at football games on Friday nights.
Parents Names: Heather Folmer
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.