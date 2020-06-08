McKenna Gass

Students Name: McKenna Gass

School: Ferris High School

Accomplishments: National Honors Society, Hispanic Honors Society, Magna Cum Laude, Seal of Biliteracy, Project Lead the Way/BioMed Program

Future Plans: Attend EWU and then Medical School

Extracurriculars: Ferris Golf Team and Robotics Team

Volunteering in Community

Favorite Quote: Drive it like you stole it

Favorite Memory: Eating fresh crepes in Paris

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t procrastinate

Parents Names: David and Jennifer Gass

