Students Name: McKenna Gass
School: Ferris High School
Accomplishments: National Honors Society, Hispanic Honors Society, Magna Cum Laude, Seal of Biliteracy, Project Lead the Way/BioMed Program
Future Plans: Attend EWU and then Medical School
Extracurriculars: Ferris Golf Team and Robotics Team
Volunteering in Community
Favorite Quote: Drive it like you stole it
Favorite Memory: Eating fresh crepes in Paris
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t procrastinate
Parents Names: David and Jennifer Gass
