Megan and Caitlin Kauffman

Students Name: Megan and Caitlin Kauffman

School: Ferris High School

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Hispanic Honor Society, Leadership class and Dance steam Captains.

Future Plans: EWU

Extracurriculars: Donnas School of Dance

Favorite Quote: “life is what you make of it”

Favorite Memory: Homecoming & Rubber Chicken

Advice To Future Generations: Don’t stress out too much and just enjoy life!

Parents Names: Amy and Chris Kauffman

