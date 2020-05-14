Students Name: Megan and Caitlin Kauffman
School: Ferris High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Hispanic Honor Society, Leadership class and Dance steam Captains.
Future Plans: EWU
Extracurriculars: Donnas School of Dance
Favorite Quote: “life is what you make of it”
Favorite Memory: Homecoming & Rubber Chicken
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t stress out too much and just enjoy life!
Parents Names: Amy and Chris Kauffman
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.