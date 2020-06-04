Michael Read

Students Name: Michael Read

School: Mica Peak

Accomplishments: Hard work dedication to make it through a tuff senior year of 2020

Future Plans: Beta game tester.

Favorite Memory: Just having him living with us in Lewiston Idaho and doing his beat to get school done while Missing his sister. Dad and Spokane family.

Advice To Future Generations: Take the world Michael I ha e learned you can do anything.

Parents Names: Danielle Read and Joe Read

