Students Name: Michael Read
School: Mica Peak
Accomplishments: Hard work dedication to make it through a tuff senior year of 2020
Future Plans: Beta game tester.
Favorite Memory: Just having him living with us in Lewiston Idaho and doing his beat to get school done while Missing his sister. Dad and Spokane family.
Advice To Future Generations: Take the world Michael I ha e learned you can do anything.
Parents Names: Danielle Read and Joe Read
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.