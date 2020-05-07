Miranda Kuhlmann
Students Name: Miranda Kuhlmann

School: Central Valley High School

Accomplishments: On the Washington state board for SkillsUSA, she completed her WoHeLo for Camp Fire USA and has won numerous awards throughout her school career for her art.

Future Plans: Accepted into University of Idaho's Virtual Technology and Design program.

Extracurriculars: Drawing, painting, 3-D printing and anything allowing her to create. Snow skiing in the winter and attending Camp Sweyolakan in Coeur d'Alene as a camp counselor.

Parents Names: Julie Kuhlmann

