Monica Grytdal

School: EVHS

Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/4013eb4ebe79455bb35096238d698c8c

Future Plans: Business Management, Monica wants to own her own bakery.

Extracurriculars: Culinary school

Favorite Quote: Life is like the ocean. It can be calm or still. And rough or rigid, but in the end, it is always beautiful.

Favorite Memory: Our family trips to the Oregon Coast

Advice To Future Generations: The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.

Parents Names: Eric and Lana Grytdal

