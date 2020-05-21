Students Name: Monica Grytdal
School: EVHS
Graduate Gift Registry Link: https://www.target.com/gift-registry/gift/4013eb4ebe79455bb35096238d698c8c
Future Plans: Business Management, Monica wants to own her own bakery.
Extracurriculars: Culinary school
Favorite Quote: Life is like the ocean. It can be calm or still. And rough or rigid, but in the end, it is always beautiful.
Favorite Memory: Our family trips to the Oregon Coast
Advice To Future Generations: The most wasted of all days is one without laughter.
Parents Names: Eric and Lana Grytdal
