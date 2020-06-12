Nicholas Beier Jun 12, 2020 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Students Name: Nicholas BeierSchool: University High SchoolFuture Plans: Attend Eastern on a ROTC scholarship to study criminal justice.Parents Names: Tony and Tera Beier Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Eastern University High School School Education Scholarship Name Criminal Justice Student Tony Nicholas Beier Celebrate the Seniors of 2020Submit a profile of your favorite senior to have them featured in our Senior Celebration Virtual Yearbook. Tout their accomplishments, share their photos, and wish them well! Submit profile Local Weather Currently in Spokane 64°F Partly Cloudy 64°F / 56°F 11 AM 64°F 12 PM 69°F 1 PM 72°F 2 PM 74°F 3 PM 79°F Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesTIMELINE OF A TRAGEDY: Events leading to the discovery of Tylee and JJ's bodies on Daybell's propertyDowntown Spokane businesses speaking out against armed groups during protestsFamily members confirm remains found on Daybell's property are JJ and TyleeMan arrested after confrontation with protesters in Whitefish2 killed, 11 injured in three-vehicle head on collision near Orondo18-year-old arrested for stealing merchandise from downtown Spokane Nike store during riotsWashington schools expected to resume in-person instruction this fall, require staff/students wear face coveringsTerminally ill Spokane Valley husband passes away with wife finally able to be by his sideFamily-owned White Elephant announces it's liquidating its inventory and closing for goodCaravan planned from Coeur d'Alene to Spokane prior to afternoon protest Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. KHQ Breaking News Alerts Receive breaking news emails from KHQ Local News KHQ Daily Weather Daily weather forecasts from the KHQ Weather Authority KHQ Daily e-Newsletter Get the latest news, weather, sports and information from the region's top local news source. Manage your lists Latest Submissions Kyle Kent East Valley High Braedon Afana West Valley Bayleigh Duranti Medical Lake High © Copyright 2020 KHQ, 1201 W. Sprague Avenue Spokane, WA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Subscribe Weather Alerts Subscribe Top Stories Subscribe
