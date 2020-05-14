Nick Arnold

Students Name: Nick Arnold

School: North Central

Accomplishments: Nick is an accomplished at Football, Wrestling, Decca nationals, Hunting and much more. Oh ya and Arguing. 😆 lol

Future Plans: To enlist in the Marines.

Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling, Hunting, working out and gaming.

Favorite Quote: It was not me.

Favorite Memory: Vacation in Alaska and catching a 200 lbs halibut.

Advice To Future Generations: Listen to your parents they love you.

Parents Names: Joy and Charlie

