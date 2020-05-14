Students Name: Nick Arnold
School: North Central
Accomplishments: Nick is an accomplished at Football, Wrestling, Decca nationals, Hunting and much more. Oh ya and Arguing. 😆 lol
Future Plans: To enlist in the Marines.
Extracurriculars: Football, Wrestling, Hunting, working out and gaming.
Favorite Quote: It was not me.
Favorite Memory: Vacation in Alaska and catching a 200 lbs halibut.
Advice To Future Generations: Listen to your parents they love you.
Parents Names: Joy and Charlie
